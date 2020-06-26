Rent Calculator
844 El Dorado St
Last updated June 18 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 1
844 El Dorado St
844 El Dorado St
·
Location
844 El Dorado St, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Master bedroom, Family room, Dining room, Living room, central AC, two car garage, private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 844 El Dorado St have any available units?
844 El Dorado St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Monrovia, CA
.
What amenities does 844 El Dorado St have?
Some of 844 El Dorado St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 844 El Dorado St currently offering any rent specials?
844 El Dorado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 El Dorado St pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 El Dorado St is pet friendly.
Does 844 El Dorado St offer parking?
Yes, 844 El Dorado St offers parking.
Does 844 El Dorado St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 El Dorado St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 El Dorado St have a pool?
No, 844 El Dorado St does not have a pool.
Does 844 El Dorado St have accessible units?
No, 844 El Dorado St does not have accessible units.
Does 844 El Dorado St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 El Dorado St has units with dishwashers.
Does 844 El Dorado St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 844 El Dorado St has units with air conditioning.
