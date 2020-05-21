All apartments in Monrovia
Monrovia, CA
705 W Lemon Ave
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

705 W Lemon Ave

705 West Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

705 West Lemon Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
APPLICATION PENDING...
Charming, well-maintained California Bungalow with white picket fence, with cute front porch. Walk into newly refinished hardwood flooring, new paint, new carpet, gorgeous built-in unit, dual pane windows allowing lots of light, kitchen with eating area, and gas range. Very large backyard with large deck, storage shed and laundry as well as mountain view. Garage not included - there are two uncovered parking spaces in front of garage. Drought tolerant landscaping (front and backyards) with some citrus trees in the backyard. Close to the library, Old Town, shopping, street fair, Gold Line, and near 210 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 W Lemon Ave have any available units?
705 W Lemon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 705 W Lemon Ave have?
Some of 705 W Lemon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 W Lemon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
705 W Lemon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 W Lemon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 705 W Lemon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 705 W Lemon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 705 W Lemon Ave offers parking.
Does 705 W Lemon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 W Lemon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 W Lemon Ave have a pool?
No, 705 W Lemon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 705 W Lemon Ave have accessible units?
No, 705 W Lemon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 705 W Lemon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 W Lemon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 W Lemon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 W Lemon Ave has units with air conditioning.
