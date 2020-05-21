705 W Lemon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming, well-maintained California Bungalow with white picket fence, with cute front porch. Walk into newly refinished hardwood flooring, new paint, new carpet, gorgeous built-in unit, dual pane windows allowing lots of light, kitchen with eating area, and gas range. Very large backyard with large deck, storage shed and laundry as well as mountain view. Garage not included - there are two uncovered parking spaces in front of garage. Drought tolerant landscaping (front and backyards) with some citrus trees in the backyard. Close to the library, Old Town, shopping, street fair, Gold Line, and near 210 freeway.