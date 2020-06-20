All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

615 Linwood Ave C

615 Linwood Ave · (818) 392-0414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477

Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds. Our spacious unit's one-and-two bedroom floor plans were built with your convenience in mind, have a back and front door entrance, separation between apartments, and sturdier construction. Covered parking/garage with additional storage space, and laundry facility-on-site, on a quaint street adjacent to Arcadia. Superb amenities include, hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds throughout, granite countertops, tiled floors, garbage disposal, stove with oven, and air conditioner. The large windows allow ventilation, light, and displays our unique landscape. The apartments are equipped with cable reception.
The City of Monrovia provides a small-town charm in a big way. Nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains, the town is approximately 23 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles off Interstate 210.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287477
Property Id 287477

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5852742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Linwood Ave C have any available units?
615 Linwood Ave C has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 Linwood Ave C have?
Some of 615 Linwood Ave C's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Linwood Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
615 Linwood Ave C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Linwood Ave C pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Linwood Ave C is pet friendly.
Does 615 Linwood Ave C offer parking?
Yes, 615 Linwood Ave C does offer parking.
Does 615 Linwood Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Linwood Ave C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Linwood Ave C have a pool?
No, 615 Linwood Ave C does not have a pool.
Does 615 Linwood Ave C have accessible units?
No, 615 Linwood Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Linwood Ave C have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Linwood Ave C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Linwood Ave C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 615 Linwood Ave C has units with air conditioning.
