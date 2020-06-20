615 Linwood Ave C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage dogs allowed

Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477



Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds. Our spacious unit's one-and-two bedroom floor plans were built with your convenience in mind, have a back and front door entrance, separation between apartments, and sturdier construction. Covered parking/garage with additional storage space, and laundry facility-on-site, on a quaint street adjacent to Arcadia. Superb amenities include, hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds throughout, granite countertops, tiled floors, garbage disposal, stove with oven, and air conditioner. The large windows allow ventilation, light, and displays our unique landscape. The apartments are equipped with cable reception.

The City of Monrovia provides a small-town charm in a big way. Nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains, the town is approximately 23 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles off Interstate 210.

No Dogs Allowed



