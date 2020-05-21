422 Violet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful and newly updated stunning two bedroom one bathroom cottage on a quiet street located within a quaint bungalow complex. Spacious living room that's open and bright with great windows and a sizable dining area. Hardwood Floors throughout, Central A/C, LED ceiling fans, Dishwasher, Stove, Large Microwave, Washer & Dryer hookups in Unit. Comes with a one car garage and one assigned parking space. Beautifully landscaped private fenced side yard AND front yard with plenty of space! Close to highly desirable Old Town Monrovia with easy access to freeways. PET FRIENDLY! Immaculate and ready to be called Home!