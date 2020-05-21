All apartments in Monrovia
422 Violet Avenue
422 Violet Avenue

Location

422 Violet Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful and newly updated stunning two bedroom one bathroom cottage on a quiet street located within a quaint bungalow complex. Spacious living room that's open and bright with great windows and a sizable dining area. Hardwood Floors throughout, Central A/C, LED ceiling fans, Dishwasher, Stove, Large Microwave, Washer & Dryer hookups in Unit. Comes with a one car garage and one assigned parking space. Beautifully landscaped private fenced side yard AND front yard with plenty of space! Close to highly desirable Old Town Monrovia with easy access to freeways. PET FRIENDLY! Immaculate and ready to be called Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Violet Avenue have any available units?
422 Violet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 422 Violet Avenue have?
Some of 422 Violet Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Violet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
422 Violet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Violet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Violet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 422 Violet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 422 Violet Avenue offers parking.
Does 422 Violet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Violet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Violet Avenue have a pool?
No, 422 Violet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 422 Violet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 422 Violet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Violet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Violet Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Violet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 422 Violet Avenue has units with air conditioning.
