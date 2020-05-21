414 E Lemon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Charming and Quaint Single Story Home near downtown Monrovia in one of the historical districts. Move in Ready with new wood porcelain tile flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, dining room with built in cabinets, wood burning fireplace in the family room, remodeled bathroom, newer window blinds, newer dual pane windows, central heat and air and an enclosed backyard. Carport with extra parking in the rear along with street parking. Storage shed in backyard for your convenience. Near freeways, parks and shopping.