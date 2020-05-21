All apartments in Monrovia
414 E Lemon Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

414 E Lemon Avenue

414 East Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

414 East Lemon Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Charming and Quaint Single Story Home near downtown Monrovia in one of the historical districts. Move in Ready with new wood porcelain tile flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, dining room with built in cabinets, wood burning fireplace in the family room, remodeled bathroom, newer window blinds, newer dual pane windows, central heat and air and an enclosed backyard. Carport with extra parking in the rear along with street parking. Storage shed in backyard for your convenience. Near freeways, parks and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 E Lemon Avenue have any available units?
414 E Lemon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 414 E Lemon Avenue have?
Some of 414 E Lemon Avenue's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 E Lemon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
414 E Lemon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 E Lemon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 414 E Lemon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 414 E Lemon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 414 E Lemon Avenue offers parking.
Does 414 E Lemon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 E Lemon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 E Lemon Avenue have a pool?
No, 414 E Lemon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 414 E Lemon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 414 E Lemon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 414 E Lemon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 E Lemon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 E Lemon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 414 E Lemon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
