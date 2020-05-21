All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 232 May Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
232 May Ave
Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:08 AM

232 May Ave

232 May Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

232 May Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Note: We will review applications Monday, March 16.

This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of Monrovia's most desirable areas, north of Foothill and walking distance to Old Town Monrovia. Built in 1925, this home features an original Batchhelder tile fireplace, hardwood floors, two remodeled bathrooms and a remodeled kitchen with quartz counter-tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel Bosch dishwasher, NXR gas range oven, and in-unit hookups for washer/dryer and refrigerator icemaker. Additional upgrades include new windows, wired ethernet throughout, and a Nest doorbell. A one-car garage, ample additional parking space and small yard is in the back. This is perfect for a small family!

Note: the property also features a detached studio which may be rented separately or in combination (see listing here: https://www.avail.co/l/170874). Rent for the main house includes access to the driveway and outdoor areas, gardening services and basic utilities (electricity, gas, water and waste services).

We are seeking a long-term tenancy (minimum two years). Applicants should have excellent credit and a history of treating previous tenancies with respect and care. No smoking (including tobacco, marijuana and e-cigarettes) is permitted on the premises.

Please click this link for more information: https://www.avail.co/l/170871-north-monrovia-3bd-slash-2ba-home-with-yard-walking-distance-to-old-town-utilities-included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 May Ave have any available units?
232 May Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 232 May Ave have?
Some of 232 May Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 May Ave currently offering any rent specials?
232 May Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 May Ave pet-friendly?
No, 232 May Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 232 May Ave offer parking?
Yes, 232 May Ave offers parking.
Does 232 May Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 May Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 May Ave have a pool?
No, 232 May Ave does not have a pool.
Does 232 May Ave have accessible units?
No, 232 May Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 232 May Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 May Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 May Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 May Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMonrovia Apartments with Balconies
Monrovia Apartments with GaragesMonrovia Apartments with Parking
Monrovia Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles