232 May Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

Note: We will review applications Monday, March 16.



This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of Monrovia's most desirable areas, north of Foothill and walking distance to Old Town Monrovia. Built in 1925, this home features an original Batchhelder tile fireplace, hardwood floors, two remodeled bathrooms and a remodeled kitchen with quartz counter-tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel Bosch dishwasher, NXR gas range oven, and in-unit hookups for washer/dryer and refrigerator icemaker. Additional upgrades include new windows, wired ethernet throughout, and a Nest doorbell. A one-car garage, ample additional parking space and small yard is in the back. This is perfect for a small family!



Note: the property also features a detached studio which may be rented separately or in combination (see listing here: https://www.avail.co/l/170874). Rent for the main house includes access to the driveway and outdoor areas, gardening services and basic utilities (electricity, gas, water and waste services).



We are seeking a long-term tenancy (minimum two years). Applicants should have excellent credit and a history of treating previous tenancies with respect and care. No smoking (including tobacco, marijuana and e-cigarettes) is permitted on the premises.



Please click this link for more information: https://www.avail.co/l/170871-north-monrovia-3bd-slash-2ba-home-with-yard-walking-distance-to-old-town-utilities-included