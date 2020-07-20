All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

230 Linwood Avenue

230 Linwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

230 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two craftsman style single family units on a lot with no common walls, built in 2012, located in the heart of Monrovia. Back residence is the one for lease and will be available January 16, 2019. Featuring central A/C & Heat, beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom, Plantation shutters, Laminate wood floors and tile throughout. Master bedroom with private bath. Laundry inside with washer/dryer included, sprinkler system, and two car private detached garage. Walk to downtown Monrovia for shopping, eating, and entertainment. NO SMOKING. Pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Linwood Avenue have any available units?
230 Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 230 Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 230 Linwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Linwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 230 Linwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 230 Linwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 230 Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Linwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 230 Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 230 Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Linwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Linwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
