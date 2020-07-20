230 Linwood Avenue

Amenities
Two craftsman style single family units on a lot with no common walls, built in 2012, located in the heart of Monrovia. Back residence is the one for lease and will be available January 16, 2019. Featuring central A/C & Heat, beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom, Plantation shutters, Laminate wood floors and tile throughout. Master bedroom with private bath. Laundry inside with washer/dryer included, sprinkler system, and two car private detached garage. Walk to downtown Monrovia for shopping, eating, and entertainment. NO SMOKING. Pets will be considered.