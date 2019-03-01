All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 209 N Encinitas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
209 N Encinitas Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

209 N Encinitas Avenue

209 North Encinitas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

209 North Encinitas Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Appointment ONLY!!! Available August 1.
This is a great Character home in the Historic North Encinitas District, North of Foothill just a block to Myrtle and all old town Monrovia has to offer for lease! 1 bedroom and one Bathroom. hardwood floors, open floorpan, Granite counters Washer/Dryer. Great neighborhood! Included in rent are Water, Electricity, Gas, AC and high Speed internet for your surfing, your Netflix... and more!

Property is currently occupied so please do not disturb the residents. Call the Agent for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 N Encinitas Avenue have any available units?
209 N Encinitas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 209 N Encinitas Avenue have?
Some of 209 N Encinitas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 N Encinitas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 N Encinitas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 N Encinitas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 N Encinitas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 209 N Encinitas Avenue offer parking?
No, 209 N Encinitas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 209 N Encinitas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 N Encinitas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 N Encinitas Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 N Encinitas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 N Encinitas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 N Encinitas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 N Encinitas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 N Encinitas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 N Encinitas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 N Encinitas Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 1 BedroomsMonrovia 2 Bedrooms
Monrovia Apartments with ParkingMonrovia Pet Friendly Places
Monrovia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles