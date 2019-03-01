209 N Encinitas Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning internet access

Appointment ONLY!!! Available August 1.

This is a great Character home in the Historic North Encinitas District, North of Foothill just a block to Myrtle and all old town Monrovia has to offer for lease! 1 bedroom and one Bathroom. hardwood floors, open floorpan, Granite counters Washer/Dryer. Great neighborhood! Included in rent are Water, Electricity, Gas, AC and high Speed internet for your surfing, your Netflix... and more!



Property is currently occupied so please do not disturb the residents. Call the Agent for an appointment.