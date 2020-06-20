207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Back house apartment with a tree house vibe! Located above the garage for 207 (front house) the unit has one bedroom, one bathroom and an open living area and a vintage galley style kitchen. Lots of windows making the unit bright and airy and no shared walls. There is a private deck to enjoy indoor and outdoor living. There is original hardwood floors in the main living areas and bedroom. Conveniently located in the heart of Monrovia and walking distance to Old Town Monrovia, parks, laundromat, restaurants, shopping and public transportation.