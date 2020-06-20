All apartments in Monrovia
207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2

207 South Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 South Primrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Back house apartment with a tree house vibe! Located above the garage for 207 (front house) the unit has one bedroom, one bathroom and an open living area and a vintage galley style kitchen. Lots of windows making the unit bright and airy and no shared walls. There is a private deck to enjoy indoor and outdoor living. There is original hardwood floors in the main living areas and bedroom. Conveniently located in the heart of Monrovia and walking distance to Old Town Monrovia, parks, laundromat, restaurants, shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
Is 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
