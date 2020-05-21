All apartments in Monrovia
206 W Cypress Avenue

206 West Cypress Avenue · (626) 203-2331
Location

206 West Cypress Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1288 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, Spacious & Contemporary Townhome in the desirable city of Monrovia. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Completely remodeled. New windows, Living room with recess lighting, surround sound and accented by a cozy fireplace and balcony for BBQs., Open and Bright cook's kitchen with stainless appliances, Dining area, 2 upstairs master bedrooms each with private bathroom and walk-in closets and separate his & hers closets, Central air & heat, hardwood flooring. Attached 2 car garage with direct access into the unit, washer and dryer hook-up in garage. Don’t miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 W Cypress Avenue have any available units?
206 W Cypress Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 W Cypress Avenue have?
Some of 206 W Cypress Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 W Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
206 W Cypress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 W Cypress Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 206 W Cypress Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 206 W Cypress Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 206 W Cypress Avenue offers parking.
Does 206 W Cypress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 W Cypress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 W Cypress Avenue have a pool?
No, 206 W Cypress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 206 W Cypress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 206 W Cypress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 206 W Cypress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 W Cypress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 W Cypress Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 W Cypress Avenue has units with air conditioning.
