1833 8th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location! Beautiful Front Unit in a duplex. Like a Single Family home, bright and airy living room with fireplaces, good size kitchen with stove/oven. New remodeled Bathroom. Well maintain property. Nice hardwood and tile flooring throughout the house. Central A/C air-conditioning and heating system. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer machines for tenants use. Two car garage. Walking distance to supermarket, restaurants and shopping groceries. Easy access to 210 close to metro station. Few blocks away from the I-210 Freeway and City of Arcadia. Don't miss this chance to view this lovely home.