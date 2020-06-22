166 Stedman Place

Amenities

A fully furnished 2 bedroom, recently renovated 2 bath Colonial Craftsman located in the heart of Monrovia available for temporary rental. Surrounded by white picket fence and colorful rose bushes, this home is one block away from Monrovias famous Myrtle Avenue, a thoroughfare line with quaint shops and restaurants. Wonderful enclosed backyard with patio table and chairs.



This sublet includes:



*Two bedrooms, queen bed, and trundle bed, sleeps up to 4

*Two Bathrooms, one off Master Bedroom, one guest bathroom

*Full kitchen with dishes, pots and pans, microwave, coffee maker

*Towels and linens

*Cable television with Smart TV

*Free Wi-Fi

*Beautiful large back yard with patio

*Washing and dryer in House

*Central air/heat

*All utilities and gardener paid



AVAILABILITY and PRICE breakdown: Jan. 15th, 2020 - April 30th

per month for four guests



10% Discount if all 3 months are rented



$1000 damage deposit