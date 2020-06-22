All apartments in Monrovia
166 Stedman Place

166 Stedman Place · No Longer Available
Location

166 Stedman Place, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Discount rate for 3 mo or longer.

A fully furnished 2 bedroom, recently renovated 2 bath Colonial Craftsman located in the heart of Monrovia available for temporary rental. Surrounded by white picket fence and colorful rose bushes, this home is one block away from Monrovias famous Myrtle Avenue, a thoroughfare line with quaint shops and restaurants. Wonderful enclosed backyard with patio table and chairs.

This sublet includes:

*Two bedrooms, queen bed, and trundle bed, sleeps up to 4
*Two Bathrooms, one off Master Bedroom, one guest bathroom
*Full kitchen with dishes, pots and pans, microwave, coffee maker
*Towels and linens
*Cable television with Smart TV
*Free Wi-Fi
*Beautiful large back yard with patio
*Washing and dryer in House
*Central air/heat
*All utilities and gardener paid

AVAILABILITY and PRICE breakdown: Jan. 15th, 2020 - April 30th
per month for four guests

10% Discount if all 3 months are rented

$1000 damage deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Stedman Place have any available units?
166 Stedman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 166 Stedman Place have?
Some of 166 Stedman Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Stedman Place currently offering any rent specials?
166 Stedman Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Stedman Place pet-friendly?
No, 166 Stedman Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 166 Stedman Place offer parking?
No, 166 Stedman Place does not offer parking.
Does 166 Stedman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Stedman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Stedman Place have a pool?
No, 166 Stedman Place does not have a pool.
Does 166 Stedman Place have accessible units?
No, 166 Stedman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Stedman Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Stedman Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Stedman Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 166 Stedman Place has units with air conditioning.
