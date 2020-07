Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This California bungalow has been completely remodeled and updated. Situated on a great street in North Monrovia, the house offers a living room, large kitchen that opens to a family room, a master suite with French doors to rear yard, and an extra large lot with 1-car garage, great yard, and pool. New paint in and out. New bathrooms. Hardwood flooring. Front porch. Move-in ready!