33 Reposo Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

33 Reposo Drive

33 Reposo Drive · (805) 574-9774
Location

33 Reposo Drive, Mira Monte, CA 93022

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 33 Reposo Drive · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
One Bedroom with Great Mountain Views! - DUE TO COVID19 WE ARE NOT DOING IN-PERSON SHOWINGS. GO TO WWW.JOETHERENTALGUY.COM TO SET UP A SELF SHOWING.

This 1 bedroom 1 bath is perfectly located in the Ojai Valley, in a beautiful neighborhood. This duplex features gorgeous wood beams, wood laminate, and tile floors, and a nice side yard space to enjoy the beautiful views. The unit does not include a kitchen, but there is a small kitchenette
in the living room space. Small Pet considered with an additional deposit of $300 per pet, a nonrefundable cleaning fee of $350, and a $50 fee per month for the animal. Don't miss out on this one!

(RLNE5583398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Reposo Drive have any available units?
33 Reposo Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 33 Reposo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33 Reposo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Reposo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33 Reposo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mira Monte.
Does 33 Reposo Drive offer parking?
No, 33 Reposo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33 Reposo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Reposo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Reposo Drive have a pool?
No, 33 Reposo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33 Reposo Drive have accessible units?
No, 33 Reposo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Reposo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Reposo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Reposo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Reposo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
