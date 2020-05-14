33 Reposo Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

One Bedroom with Great Mountain Views! - DUE TO COVID19 WE ARE NOT DOING IN-PERSON SHOWINGS. GO TO WWW.JOETHERENTALGUY.COM TO SET UP A SELF SHOWING.



This 1 bedroom 1 bath is perfectly located in the Ojai Valley, in a beautiful neighborhood. This duplex features gorgeous wood beams, wood laminate, and tile floors, and a nice side yard space to enjoy the beautiful views. The unit does not include a kitchen, but there is a small kitchenette

in the living room space. Small Pet considered with an additional deposit of $300 per pet, a nonrefundable cleaning fee of $350, and a $50 fee per month for the animal. Don't miss out on this one!



(RLNE5583398)