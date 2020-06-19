Spinnaker Pointe

Amenities

PLEASE EMAIL/CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour.



=== RESIDENTS LOVE OUR ===

- Granite countertops & rich wood cabinets

- Spacious living with plenty of storage & assigned parking

- Great Location...one block from grocery store, Walgreens, restaurants, bakery, shops and gas station

- Near Dixon Landing Park

- Easy access to 880

- On-site pool, tennis courts and gym

- All electric appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher

- In-unit washer/dryer hook-ups



=== TERMS ===

1 Bedroom/1 Bath 718 square feet

Rent: $2,095

Security Deposit: $700

Rent includes: Water, Garbage and Sewer

Lease Term: 6 months

Renters insurance required at lease signing

Non-Smoking