Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

Spinnaker Pointe

231 Dixon Landing Road · (510) 972-3699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Dixon Landing Road, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 261 · Avail. Jun 27

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
PLEASE EMAIL/CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour.

=== RESIDENTS LOVE OUR ===
- Granite countertops & rich wood cabinets
- Spacious living with plenty of storage & assigned parking
- Great Location...one block from grocery store, Walgreens, restaurants, bakery, shops and gas station
- Near Dixon Landing Park
- Easy access to 880
- On-site pool, tennis courts and gym
- All electric appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher
- In-unit washer/dryer hook-ups

=== TERMS ===
1 Bedroom/1 Bath 718 square feet
Rent: $2,095
Security Deposit: $700
Rent includes: Water, Garbage and Sewer
Lease Term: 6 months
Renters insurance required at lease signing
Non-Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spinnaker Pointe have any available units?
Spinnaker Pointe has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Spinnaker Pointe have?
Some of Spinnaker Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spinnaker Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Spinnaker Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spinnaker Pointe pet-friendly?
No, Spinnaker Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does Spinnaker Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Spinnaker Pointe does offer parking.
Does Spinnaker Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spinnaker Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spinnaker Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Spinnaker Pointe has a pool.
Does Spinnaker Pointe have accessible units?
No, Spinnaker Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Spinnaker Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spinnaker Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Spinnaker Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, Spinnaker Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
