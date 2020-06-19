Spinnaker Pointe

Amenities
PLEASE EMAIL/CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour.
=== RESIDENTS LOVE OUR ===
- Granite countertops & rich wood cabinets
- Spacious living with plenty of storage & assigned parking
- Great Location...one block from grocery store, Walgreens, restaurants, bakery, shops and gas station
- Near Dixon Landing Park
- Easy access to 880
- On-site pool, tennis courts and gym
- All electric appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher
- In-unit washer/dryer hook-ups
=== TERMS ===
1 Bedroom/1 Bath 718 square feet
Rent: $2,095
Security Deposit: $700
Rent includes: Water, Garbage and Sewer
Lease Term: 6 months
Renters insurance required at lease signing
Non-Smoking