Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

170 Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Milpitas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,175
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
East Industrial
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,241
1303 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,539
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,058
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
Midtown
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1150 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 123

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
27 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,664
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
910 sqft
Conveniently located on Route 237, these apartments offer spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens with granite counters and darker cabinets. Gym, pool and business center on premises. Just across from El Torito restaurant.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
56 Units Available
Midtown
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,535
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
54 Units Available
The Edge
753 Montague Expy, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
911 sqft
Experience a new apartment community in Milpitas that connects you to everything. It’s where spaces and amenities bring people together, from the rooftop pool and deck, BBQs and retreat areas to the clubhouse and fitness center with yoga studio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
295 Monmouth Drive
295 Monmouth Drive, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1154 sqft
This property will approximately be available on July 14, 2020. Schedule a showing at your convenience between 8:00am to 8:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property address.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
526 Barcelona Loop
526 Barcelona Loop, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1634 sqft
526 Barcelona Loop Available 08/15/20 Silicon Valley living at its finest. 3 bd/3 bath next to Milpitas BART! - This lovely townhouse was built in 2016 and is just a very short walk to the Milpitas BART Station.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1660 Delano St
1660 Delano St, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Location: Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon).

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyhills
307 Dixon Road
307 Dixon Road, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1025 sqft
$2895.00 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Milpitas Available Now! - Cal West Property Management would like to present this 1,025 square foot, 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in Milpitas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Pointe
231 Dixon Landing Road, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
960 sqft
PLEASE EMAIL/CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour. === RESIDENTS LOVE OUR === - Granite countertops & rich wood cabinets - Spacious living with plenty of storage & assigned parking - Great Location.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
770 Superior Rd
770 Superior Road, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1860 sqft
This beautiful hidden gem in located in the middle of Milpitas. It has easy access to both 680, 880 and 237 Freeways which allows of easy commutes to many tech companies throughout the South Bay.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3
1106 Edsel Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
748 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, remodeled, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in Milpitas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1282 Sunrise Way
1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
2090 sqft
MILPITAS - 5 Bedroom 3 bath home with quality updates throughout - Milpitas Type: Single Family Home Address: 1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA 95035 Location: S. Able St and Woodland Way Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage Sq.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
932 Hamilton Ave, Milpitas, CA 95035
932 Hamilton Avenue, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1659 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edfa28548de136c05efc225 A must-see recently renovated spacious Executive home with modern amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
169 Metropolitan Dr
169 Metropolitan Drive, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1764 sqft
Spacious, Sunlit Townhome. with an Open Floor Plan and Two Master Suites. Complex has a Pool and Park. Very Close to the Great Mall Shopping and Restaurants as well as VTA and BART. Hurry!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1709 Lee way
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1622 sqft
Great place to live! - Property Id: 304299 + Welcoming great room + Each room has its own bathroom + Big Master bedroom + Furnished home (couch, dining table etc..

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 North Temple Drive
265 North Temple Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
976 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
800 S Abel St Unit 414
800 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1421 sqft
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo, with Amenities! - This large 1421 square foot condo home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. ** Please view our video online https://youtu.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1789 Lee Way
1789 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1456 sqft
1789 Lee Way, Milpitas is available for rent. Prime location(Close to newly opened Milpitas BART Station),Spectacular home with 3 Beds plus Den/Office room, 2 Full Baths and 2 car garage. Built in 2013 by Award Winning Builder D. R.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyhills
111 Jacklin Cir
111 Jacklin Circle, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Milpitas, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Milpitas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

