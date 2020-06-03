All apartments in Millbrae
Find more places like 327 Cedar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millbrae, CA
/
327 Cedar St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:06 AM

327 Cedar St

327 Cedar Street · (415) 812-2007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Millbrae
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent,
The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor
It’s perfect and very comfortable for single occupant,

We are looking for clean and quiet housemates to join this home.
Great for traveling professionals, technical relocations, Stanford visiting professors and other interns.

Rent: $1,800/month
First payment is first month rent + Last month rent + $900 for security deposit.
Washer and Dryer
High speed Comcast cable internet included
Utility and PG & E bills split

Location :
• walking distance to Millbrae down town Bart/Caltrain station. restaurants
•Easy access to highway 101 and 280.
15mins to san francisco, 20 mins to silicon valley

If interested, please write me introducing yourself include your current occupation, please also include your phone number so I can call you to set up time for you to view the house.
And also tell me
1. Job / Company name, with LinkedIn/Facebook
2. Will you have overnight guests? If so, how often?
3. Furnish or not

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Cedar St have any available units?
327 Cedar St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Cedar St have?
Some of 327 Cedar St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
327 Cedar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Cedar St pet-friendly?
No, 327 Cedar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millbrae.
Does 327 Cedar St offer parking?
No, 327 Cedar St does not offer parking.
Does 327 Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Cedar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Cedar St have a pool?
No, 327 Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 327 Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 327 Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Cedar St has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Cedar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Cedar St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 327 Cedar St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Millbrae 1 BedroomsMillbrae 2 Bedrooms
Millbrae 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMillbrae Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Millbrae Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CA
Moraga, CAMill Valley, CAOakley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CALafayette, CAAlbany, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity