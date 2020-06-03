327 Cedar St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent,

The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor

It’s perfect and very comfortable for single occupant,



We are looking for clean and quiet housemates to join this home.

Great for traveling professionals, technical relocations, Stanford visiting professors and other interns.



Rent: $1,800/month

First payment is first month rent + Last month rent + $900 for security deposit.

Washer and Dryer

High speed Comcast cable internet included

Utility and PG & E bills split



Location :

• walking distance to Millbrae down town Bart/Caltrain station. restaurants

•Easy access to highway 101 and 280.

15mins to san francisco, 20 mins to silicon valley



If interested, please write me introducing yourself include your current occupation, please also include your phone number so I can call you to set up time for you to view the house.

And also tell me

1. Job / Company name, with LinkedIn/Facebook

2. Will you have overnight guests? If so, how often?

3. Furnish or not