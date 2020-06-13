/
3 bedroom apartments
202 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA
Downtown Menlo Park
16 Units Available
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1582 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
18 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,128
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
626 Sand Hill Circle
626 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2280 sqft
Available 06/13/20 End Unit with huge patio and AC, the perfect summer oasis! This multi-level 3-bedroom townhome has it all - an end-unit location with amazing privacy, a desirable street-level entrance, and views out to the fairways of the Sharon
Allied Arts
1 Unit Available
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
823 College Avenue Available 06/17/20 Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Coming soon for 6 month lease! This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.
The Willows
1 Unit Available
212 Haight St
212 Haight Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Open concept home, w/ central AC + large backyard - Property Id: 293398 Quiet, family friendly street: spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Menlo Park available July 1st.
Flood Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1011 Greenwood Drive
1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following: Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.
South of Seminary-Vintage Oaks
1 Unit Available
270 Gloria Circle
270 Gloria Circle, Menlo Park, CA
270 Gloria Circle Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Menlo Park - Coming soon for July 1st, 2020! Don't miss this 4 bed/3 bath luxury home in the heart of Menlo Park! Dramatic ceilings accent the open concept kitchen, living
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive, Menlo Park, CA
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Near Sand Hill and Stanford! Beautifully Remodeled! Sharon Oaks Neighborhood! - This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in the desirable Sharon Oaks neighborhood of West Menlo Park.
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
810 Monte Rosa Drive
810 Monte Rosa Drive, Menlo Park, CA
810 Monte Rosa Drive Available 07/08/20 Spacious Home in Sharon Heights! - This beautiful home is fully renovated with a total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Located in great Sharon Heights neighborhood.
The Willows
1 Unit Available
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.
Downtown Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
919 Fremont Place
919 Fremont Place, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2015 sqft
Located in Downtown Menlo Park this two-story townhouse was designed by Pacific Peninsula Architecture. Located at the end of quiet cul-de-sac this unit is one of four on the property. High end finishes throughout.
Central Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
1311 Hobart ST
1311 Hobart Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1930 sqft
Located on a quiet street in a most desirable neighborhood of West Menlo Park, this newly updated three bed, two bath home (with bonus library!) is bright and spacious with a beautiful pool, spa, sauna and deck for outdoor living.
Allied Arts
1 Unit Available
757 Harvard Avenue
757 Harvard Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 757 Harvard Avenue in Menlo Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
1150 WAY LAUREL
1150 Bay Laurel Drive, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1150 WAY LAUREL in Menlo Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
178 Sand Hill Circle
178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1830 sqft
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only. Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2302 Oakwood Drive
2302 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1400 sqft
Available 08/15/20 House near Stanford, Facebook, Amazon and Google - Property Id: 298364 Private dorm-like house recently remodeled offers remote-operated gated parking for 3+ cars.
University Heights
1 Unit Available
1950 Palo Alto way
1950 Palo Alto Way, West Menlo Park, CA
Available 07/01/20 4 bdrm/2 bath house close to Stanford - Property Id: 61854 1950 Palo Alto way, Menlo park, CA Cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on west Menlo park close to stanford, 280, downtown menlo park. Detached garage.
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
552 Palo Alto Ave
552 Palo Alto Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3 BEDS & 2 BATHS HOME IN DOWNTOWN PALO ALTO! - This is a wonderful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home located in Downtown Palo AltoSpacious living room with oversize window, bringing in loads of natural light Formal dining
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
Available 07/01/20 LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square
North Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025
470 7th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
919 Gates Street
919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA
Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - ***The home is currently occupied, please do not disturb*** Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.
