luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:01 AM
94 Luxury Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
55 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,075
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1424 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venice
2325 McKinley Avenue
2325 Mckinley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
3114 sqft
Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
631 PALMS
631 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
2472 sqft
Situated moments from the boutiques, restaurants, and galleries of Abbot Kinney in the heart of famed Venice, this charming expanded California bungalow boasts a large and private grassy back yard, a gated front yard, and entertaining space as well
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
135 VIA MARINA
135 Via Marina, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
5500 sqft
Fabulous channel & ocean views from this magnificent beach home located just by the water in Marina Del Rey. Entering through the 12-foot double doors into the sun-drenched living room w/ views to the beach & beyond will put a smile on your face.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Venice
2333 GRAND CANAL
2333 Grand Canal, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the ultimate Venetian vibe on this rare double lot with whimsical water views.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
4 ST LIGHTHOUSE
4 Lighthouse Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1913 sqft
Stunning oceanfront south corner with a double-wide balcony and ocean views all the way down the coast. This is a one of a kind property that has been renovated with great taste and finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Venice
2919 Sanborn Avenue
2919 Sanborn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$29,995
3400 sqft
Jaw-dropping newly constructed, gated Modern Masterpiece! Impressive and awe-inspiring creation designed by the renowned Jae Omar.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
902 ST BERKELEY
902 Berkeley Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
3800 sqft
Imagine waking up to panoramic views of the city, mountains, and a vast ocean.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
3509 OCEAN FRONT
3509 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$18,500
2346 sqft
Short to long term rental, available for summer! Warm rays of Southern California sun, relaxation, serenity, and luxury amenities await you on the beach in Marina Del Rey.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
3511 OCEAN FRONT
3511 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$29,500
5462 sqft
Short to long term rental available for summer! Stay at the beach in this gorgeous penthouse property.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
1421 ABBOT KINNEY
1421 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$17,000
1900 sqft
Smack dab in the Heart of Abbot Kinney, 1 door down from Gjelina.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice
6 ST EASTWIND
6 Eastwind Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
1977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 ST EASTWIND in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Marina del Rey
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
123 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,399
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
3791 Wasatch Ave
3791 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
2600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5Bed 4Bath 38' Pool/Hot Tub 2m from Beach - Property Id: 183154 Very Private 5 Bed 4 Bath House, Dual zone A/C Heating. Sunny. Open plan with a great vibe. Central location only 2.4m to Venice Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
704 Georgina Ave.
704 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,950
3811 sqft
Spanish Style 3 Bed Plus Den and Office in Prestigious North Santa Monica Location - Wonderful, spacious home is located just a few blocks from Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, fashionable Montana Avenue, 3rd Street Promenade, and minutes from the
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
1812 NAVY ST
1812 Navy Street, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
3900 sqft
Come home to the best views in Sunset Park with 3 levels of massive outdoor space, in this new 3900 square foot home plus detached guest house overlooking the Penmar golf course.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
715 SAN VICENTE
715 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2080 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SUN-FILLED SINGLE LEVEL HOUSE IN PRIME SANTA MONICA, FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND TRENDY MONTANA. SANTA MONICA SCHOOL DISTRICT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND GREAT INDOOR-OUTDOOR FLOW FOR ENTERTAINMENT.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
12678 Millennium
12678 West Millennium Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
3639 sqft
Playa Vista luxury urban oasis awaits you! Fresh, easy, comfortable open floor plan is ideal for entertaining guests. The living, kitchen and dining areas flow easily to an outside patio, allowing for the indoor/outdoor experience.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
231 14th Street
231 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3654 sqft
This stunning, two-story English Tudor combines contemporary convenience with Old World charm. Set back from the street, just minutes from the beach, a commanding entryway leads to solid oak double doors.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
3601 Manhattan Avenue
3601 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1843 sqft
Welcome to beach living at it's best. Luxury 3 bedroom & 3.5 bath. Ocean Views from living room, kitchen and master bedroom. FULLY FURNISHED with high-end design. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
711 KINGMAN AVE
711 Kingman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
Quintessential beach bungalow situated on a flat lot on a cul de sac in coveted Santa Monica Canyon. This 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts a chef's kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, bonus room, pool, fire pit and multiple outdoor seating areas.
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
Venice
615 6th ave 3/4
615 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,995
6 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 615 6th ave 3/4 in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Park
124 HART AVE
124 Hart Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1650 sqft
There is no better place to shelter in place than this very rare opportunity to live an idyllic picturesque lifestyle in a fully restored 1904 beach bungalow only 4 lots from the ocean & on a one way street that is only one block long! Enjoy ocean
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Monica
1755 Ocean
1755 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,500
1557 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to lease a luxurious condo in the heart of coveted Santa Monica, with straight on ocean views to be relished from nearly every room and only moments from the beach.
