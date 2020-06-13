Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

186 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA

Finding an apartment in Marina del Rey that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Marina Del Rey
23 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,738
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,251
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,866
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marina Del Rey
56 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,128
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,749
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,989
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,872
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Marina Del Rey
65 Units Available
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,563
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Marina Del Rey
49 Units Available
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,684
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,294
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,144
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
Marina Del Rey
47 Units Available
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,275
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,195
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,375
1483 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Mar Vista
7 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,124
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Marina Del Rey
108 Units Available
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,625
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,490
1693 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Marina Del Rey
12 Units Available
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,175
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,155
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
5 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,312
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,224
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,701
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,264
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Venice
41 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,404
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
Marina Del Rey
4 Units Available
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,040
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
19 - 29th Avenue
19 29th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,895
1100 sqft
2+1 house for rent in Venice with OCEAN VIEW! Literally steps to the sand!! Remodeled, parking, must see! - 19 29th Avenue, Venice, 90291 Monthly rent: $6.895. Security deposit: $5,000. Bedrooms: 2, Baths: 1.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
2325 McKinley Avenue
2325 Mckinley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
3114 sqft
Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
6415 Pacific Avenue D
6415 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1682 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
232 Howland Canal
232 Howland Canal, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
Charming Bungalow with Two Bedrooms, One Bath & Den & Large Artist Studio or Office On The Venice Canals - This completely remodeled two bedroom,one bathroom home with a den and adjacent, separate, large, flexible use space, is on the Venice Canals
City Guide for Marina del Rey, CA

"Tears touch my eyes for I have found / My heart has stayed / In Marina del Rey." - "Marina del Rey," George Strait

It should come as no surprise that the seaside community's dominant feature is in fact its marina (or marinas, to be more accurate). The world's largest man-made harbor, Marina del Rey can hold a staggering 5,300 boats throughout its 19 marinas. At 8,866 residents, the tony Westside community of boat owners and those wanting to live the boating life in the Los Angeles metro area can't really be called a city or town. It's a census-designated place (CDP) that was originally a salt marsh fed by the fresh water from Ballona Creek. Groundbreaking for the marina and harbor didn't begin until 1953, but Marina del Rey has certainly made up for a late start as a neighborhood by growing in leaps and bounds during the last half century. Apartments, beach homes and hotels dot the landscape. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Marina del Rey, CA

Finding an apartment in Marina del Rey that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

