Manteca, CA
1478 Trellis St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

1478 Trellis St

1478 Trellis Street · (888) 851-6583
Location

1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA 95336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1478 Trellis St · Avail. now

$2,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2482 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow. The large kitchen features a walk in pantry, tile flooring, abundance of counter and cabinet space and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to the spacious living room. There is also a formal living/sitting room and dining room great for entertaining. The master suite is upstairs, and has a lovely bathroom and spacious closet.
The backyard is very low maintenance.

Pet Friendly with additional $300 deposit per animal and $30/month pet rent per animal **max of 2 pets

1478 Trellis is minutes from HWY 99, great for the commuter, and also walking distance to Diamond Oaks Park.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE4111489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 Trellis St have any available units?
1478 Trellis St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1478 Trellis St currently offering any rent specials?
1478 Trellis St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 Trellis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1478 Trellis St is pet friendly.
Does 1478 Trellis St offer parking?
Yes, 1478 Trellis St does offer parking.
Does 1478 Trellis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 Trellis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 Trellis St have a pool?
No, 1478 Trellis St does not have a pool.
Does 1478 Trellis St have accessible units?
No, 1478 Trellis St does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 Trellis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1478 Trellis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1478 Trellis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1478 Trellis St does not have units with air conditioning.
