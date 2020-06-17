1478 Trellis St

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow. The large kitchen features a walk in pantry, tile flooring, abundance of counter and cabinet space and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to the spacious living room. There is also a formal living/sitting room and dining room great for entertaining. The master suite is upstairs, and has a lovely bathroom and spacious closet.

The backyard is very low maintenance.



Pet Friendly with additional $300 deposit per animal and $30/month pet rent per animal **max of 2 pets



1478 Trellis is minutes from HWY 99, great for the commuter, and also walking distance to Diamond Oaks Park.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

CA DRE #01947996

Info@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



(RLNE4111489)