/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
71 Studio Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES • STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED • Approx.
Results within 1 mile of Manhattan Beach
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
347 30th Place
347 30th Place, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,500
300 sqft
3 short blocks to the beach and 2 short blocks to Valley Park so make this lovely studio your home. Very walk-able, you don't need a car! Market, restaurants and a gym nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Manhattan Beach
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
21 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,975
625 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,654
455 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
2 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,832
360 sqft
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 AM
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
27 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
66 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,196
568 sqft
Centrally located in Downtown Westchester. Don’t spend time sitting in traffic, with shops, grocery stores and restaurants just steps away, you will have an abundance of free time.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
20 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,350
664 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11855 South Inglewood Avenue
11855 Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,215
920 sqft
Commercial Space For Business Lease: Great Location for: Bakery * Food to Go * Medical Office * Office Space * Law Office Located near Nursing Facility with a lot of staff.
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Del Amo Fashion Center
3550 Torrance Blvd #312
3550 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,475
490 sqft
55 and Older Community and Walking Distance to Del Amo Mall - Please contact the office for information on viewing the unit and getting an application.
Results within 10 miles of Manhattan Beach
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
123 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
West Los Angeles
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,200
195 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,495
419 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
44 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,661
930 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,455
621 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,795
352 sqft
Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade. Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
11 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,043
988 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
$
54 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
6 Units Available
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,449
682 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Similar Pages
Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManhattan Beach 3 BedroomsManhattan Beach Apartments with BalconyManhattan Beach Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Beach Apartments with GymManhattan Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Beach Apartments with ParkingManhattan Beach Apartments with PoolManhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA