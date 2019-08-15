Casa de Poplar

Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bathroom house with washer dryer hookups, garage and carport, hardwood floors, newer tile and cabinets, The perfect place to call home. We do not accept Section 8 or pets. Very nice amenities! Available now. This house shares a large lot with 3 other homes but is not connected.



For immediate consideration please complete the screener:



Thank you for your interest. Please reply with the following.



Please reply with your

1) Name:

2) Phone #

3) Email:

4) Total residents (adults? /children?):

5) Total NET MONTHLY INCOME (after ALL deductions)

6) When will you be ready to move? (Month/day?)

7) Do you have money for your security/rental deposit?

8) How do you rate your credit? (1-10)

9) Have you ever been evicted/filled bankruptcy?

10) Does anyone in your household smoke?

11) Have you already seen the unit from the outside?

12) Whats the best time to reach you?



Thank you!

Mia



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1368366)