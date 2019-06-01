Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4032 LeSage St. Available 06/03/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Remodeled Inside & Out - Now Leasing! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a quaint, interior tract street, and boasting a large lot with a 2 car detached garage, a covered patio, fenced rear yard and a long driveway. The interior of the home boasts rich hardwood floors that have been beautifully refinished, a remodeled bathroom and a spacious kitchen with a microwave oven and a dishwasher. There is also a dining area and an attached service porch with washer & dryer hook ups off the kitchen. The master bedroom (also can be used as a den) is a large step down room, with a fireplace, a separate entry door and an attached bathroom. Other amenities include central A/C & heat, ceiling fans and gardening is paid by the landlord.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Viviane at (562) 480-2267, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4864134)