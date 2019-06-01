All apartments in Lynwood
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

4032 LeSage St.

4032 Le Sage St · No Longer Available
Location

4032 Le Sage St, Lynwood, CA 90262
Lynwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4032 LeSage St. Available 06/03/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Remodeled Inside & Out - Now Leasing! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a quaint, interior tract street, and boasting a large lot with a 2 car detached garage, a covered patio, fenced rear yard and a long driveway. The interior of the home boasts rich hardwood floors that have been beautifully refinished, a remodeled bathroom and a spacious kitchen with a microwave oven and a dishwasher. There is also a dining area and an attached service porch with washer & dryer hook ups off the kitchen. The master bedroom (also can be used as a den) is a large step down room, with a fireplace, a separate entry door and an attached bathroom. Other amenities include central A/C & heat, ceiling fans and gardening is paid by the landlord.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Viviane at (562) 480-2267, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4864134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 LeSage St. have any available units?
4032 LeSage St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynwood, CA.
What amenities does 4032 LeSage St. have?
Some of 4032 LeSage St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 LeSage St. currently offering any rent specials?
4032 LeSage St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 LeSage St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4032 LeSage St. is pet friendly.
Does 4032 LeSage St. offer parking?
Yes, 4032 LeSage St. offers parking.
Does 4032 LeSage St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 LeSage St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 LeSage St. have a pool?
No, 4032 LeSage St. does not have a pool.
Does 4032 LeSage St. have accessible units?
No, 4032 LeSage St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 LeSage St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 LeSage St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4032 LeSage St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4032 LeSage St. has units with air conditioning.
