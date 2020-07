Amenities

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on 2nd level of a 4 unit complex in Lynwood. New paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors. No appliances provided. No laundry. Tenant will need to furnish their own stove and refrigerator, and pay all utilities. Assigned garage for 1 vehicle.