Applicants must have a monthly income of $4500 (2.5 times the monthly rent) and a good credit rating. Applicants must also have been on their jobs at least two years!
This lovely 1080 square foot single family home has a private individual garage. The home sits on a large property with three other homes. It has been recently updated! Three bedrooms and one bathroom with gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout; A lovely tiled bathroom shower/tub combo; AC and ceiling fans; Recessed lighting; Small backyard patio area ready for intimate gatherings. Photos to come soon! Available February 1! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201467 Property Id 201467
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B have any available units?
3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynwood, CA.
What amenities does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B have?
Some of 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B is not currently offering any rent specials.