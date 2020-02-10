3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Lynwood Family Home - Property Id: 201467



Applicants must have a monthly income of $4500 (2.5 times the monthly rent) and a good credit rating. Applicants must also have been on their jobs at least two years!



This lovely 1080 square foot single family home has a private individual garage. The home sits on a large property with three other homes. It has been recently updated! Three bedrooms and one bathroom with gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout; A lovely tiled bathroom shower/tub combo; AC and ceiling fans; Recessed lighting; Small backyard patio area ready for intimate gatherings. Photos to come soon! Available February 1!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201467

Property Id 201467



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5517408)