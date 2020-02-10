All apartments in Lynwood
Find more places like 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynwood, CA
/
3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B

3402 Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3402 Elizabeth Avenue, Lynwood, CA 90262
Lynwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Lynwood Family Home - Property Id: 201467

Applicants must have a monthly income of $4500 (2.5 times the monthly rent) and a good credit rating. Applicants must also have been on their jobs at least two years!

This lovely 1080 square foot single family home has a private individual garage. The home sits on a large property with three other homes. It has been recently updated! Three bedrooms and one bathroom with gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout; A lovely tiled bathroom shower/tub combo; AC and ceiling fans; Recessed lighting; Small backyard patio area ready for intimate gatherings. Photos to come soon! Available February 1!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201467
Property Id 201467

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5517408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B have any available units?
3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynwood, CA.
What amenities does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B have?
Some of 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B pet-friendly?
No, 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynwood.
Does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B offers parking.
Does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B have a pool?
No, 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B have accessible units?
No, 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3402 Elizabeth Avenue, B has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAFlorence-Graham, CACompton, CAParamount, CADowney, CACarson, CABellflower, CA
Lakewood, CAMontebello, CAPico Rivera, CAGardena, CAWestmont, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorwalk, CACerritos, CASanta Fe Springs, CAWest Carson, CAMonterey Park, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles