Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Los Gatos apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,359
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,952
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
7 Units Available
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,166
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1123 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with plank wood flooring, updated cabinetry and plush carpeting. Community features a fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Almond Grove
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1071 sqft
Apartment community with many trees, hot tub, pool, gym and covered parking. 1-2 bedroom units have granite counters, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Two-block walk to downtown Los Gatos.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
14 Units Available
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
762 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the courtyard and pool on site. Near the green space at Lexington Reservoir County Park. Catch a film at Los Gatos Theatre during free time.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
138 Forest Hill Drive
138 Forest Hill Drive, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1573 sqft
Well maintained home in an amazing Los Gatos location! - We are proud to present this well maintained, ranch style home in a quiet, walk-able neighborhood with great schools nearby.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
346 Sycamore Ct.
346 Sycamore Court, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1332 sqft
346 Sycamore Ct. Available 07/17/20 Single Family Home in Los Gatos - This 1,332 square foot single family has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It’s nestled in a clean and quiet culdesac. The home has hardwood and tiled floors throughout.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15100 Larga Vista Dr
15100 Larga Vista Drive, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
2062 sqft
15100 Larga Vista Dr Available 08/21/20 3BD/2BA Classic Charm w/ Updated Flooring - VIEW OF THE WHOLE CITY! - Available Now 08/21! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
16922 Mitchell Ave
16922 Mitchell Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3550 sqft
This is Los Gatos living at its finest! Located in the heart of Los Gatos this Mediterranean styled 4 bedroom + office + 3.5 bath home was custom built in 2013.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Blossom Hill Manor
830 Cherrystone Dr
830 Cherrystone Drive, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,200
2146 sqft
This beautiful Silicon Valley home is move-in ready! Located in the lovely town of Los Gatos in a highly desirable neighborhood. Tree lined Cherrystone Drive welcomes you home. With nearly 2,200 square feet, this 4-bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
16736 Chirco Dr
16736 Chirco Drive, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,625
2972 sqft
Updated 5-bedroom Los Gatos home with large private backyard, sweeping Los Gatos mountains views, and close proximity to all Los Gatos has to offer! This home is located near Los Gatos schools, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Peet's, and Philz Coffee.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
208 Cerro Chico
208 Cerro Chico, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
2600 sqft
Located in the Vista Del Monte neighborhood in the charming and well sought after town of Los Gatos! - This two-story home has three bedrooms downstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
387 School Ct
387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2026 sqft
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
16860 Roberts Rd
16860 Roberts Road, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,490
2021 sqft
Newly built in 2014, this beautiful modern style home is located in the award-winning Laurel Mews neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathroom home with over 2000 sqft. of living space. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and Carrara marble.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Creekside Village Dr.
309 Creekside Village Drive, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1502 sqft
Los Gatos Creekside Village- 3 Bedroom Home- LG Schools! - We are proud to present this beautiful Craftsman Style home in the exclusive neighborhood of Creekside Village! This 1502sqft home boasts three large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3
120 Oak Rim Way, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1040 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Pinewood Lane
121 Pine Wood Ln, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1533 sqft
Spacious 2-Story Townhome, Large Bonus Room, A/C, Pool, Gym, Patio! - 121 Pinewood Lane, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (Pollard/Summerwood) Large 2-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 Granada WAY
116 Granada Way, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2660 sqft
Executive retreat on a large, 1/3 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by the lush greenery of the La Rinconda Country Club walking trail, plus a park with picnic area, tennis courts, and children's play area across the street.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
161 Serra Court
161 Serra Court, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2413 sqft
Large Los Gatos Home- Top Schools - For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below: Coming Soon 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
420 Alberto Way
420 Alberto Way, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Los Gatos Condo for Rent - Property Id: 315119 764 Square Feet- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Clean, Sunny, Quiet, and Elegant Condo Surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping Friendly neighbors and neighborhood Within

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenridge
21 Chestnut Ave
21 Chestnut Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1703 sqft
LOS GATOS - Updated home with private studio located in prime Downtown L.G. neighborhood - LOS GATOS Type: Single Family House Address: 21 Chestnut Ave, Los Gatos CA. 95030 Cross Streets: Hernandez Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage Sq.
Results within 1 mile of Los Gatos
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Farnam
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
San Tomas
1165 Smith Ave. L
1165 Smith Avenue, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 bd 2.5 bath nice quiet Campbell area - Property Id: 319187 Nice quiet neighborhood, great schools, 2 large bd 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Carlton
2273 Samaritan Drive Unit 2
2273 Samaritan Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
903 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17283 Eaton Lane
17283 Eaton Lane, Monte Sereno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
2313 sqft
17283 Eaton Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Monte Sereno Home - Welcome! We are pleased to present another fantastic rental opportunity from Forbes Group Property Management! This home is perfectly centered with fantastic views of the cascading
City Guide for Los Gatos, CA

"With her floor of silken grasses, and her ceiling of oak and sycamore. Redwoods and weeping willow. Her creek trail. Footpath of a million steps. Her hand-blown glassy lake where on any simple day a small boat glides." (-Parthenia Hicks, "Song of Los Gatos")

Nestled near mountain ridges with the enormous economic engine of the Silicon Valley to the east and the even more enormous Pacific Ocean to the west, Los Gatos is a true gateway community. Tech trends of the future have a backdrop of ancient redwood groves and stunning natural vistas. The city name means the cats, in homage to the many cougars settlers found roaming the canyons. It was one of California's oldest communities before taking on the role of suburb. A near-perfect climate sees mild winters and warm summers that are rarely too hot.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Gatos? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Los Gatos, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Los Gatos apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

