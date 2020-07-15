AL
20 Apartments for rent in Scotts Valley, CA with garages

1 Unit Available
112 Southwood Dr.
112 Southwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
Mountain Retreat Close to Everything - 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Home Available Now - You know a good thing when you see it! Enjoy all that Scotts Valley has to offer from this beautiful, spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Boasting a master suite with walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
111 Bean Creek Rd., Unit 184
111 Bean Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
Cute Scotts Valley Condo - This is a well kept 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit located in the beautiful Hidden Oaks Community. Hidden Oaks community is beautiful with community pools and spas.
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
64 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,278
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
16 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,569
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.

1 Unit Available
Westside
1616 Escalona Drive
1616 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Perfect Westside Location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,212 Sq. Ft.

1 Unit Available
Westside
119 Donna Ct
119 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Close to UC - Large home with garage & driveway parking, laundry (non-coin-op), nice back yard and side yard (great views of the canyon, no neighbors directly behind the home.

1 Unit Available
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common

1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets.

1 Unit Available
Westside
312 Escalona Dr.
312 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
312 Escalona Dr. Available 07/27/20 Spacious 2Bd/1.5Ba Recently upgraded Westside Condo ! - Terms: Lease up to 1 Year (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E.

1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1450 sqft
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.

1 Unit Available
Eastside
135 May AVE B
135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1150 sqft
Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home -

1 Unit Available
Westside
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
Eastside
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.
1 Unit Available
230 Rio Del Mar #G
230 Rio del Mar Blvd, Rio del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1000 sqft
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1975 Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.

1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.

1 Unit Available
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1239 sqft
$3200 - 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Soquel with Updated Appliances! - Lovely townhouse available for rent! This well-maintained and fully equipped unit nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac in Soquel.

1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as permitted.

1 Unit Available
2910 Leotar Circle
2910 Leotar Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath End Unit Townhome In Santa Cruz - Wonderful townhome style end unit in great central location close to everything.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Scotts Valley, CA

Scotts Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

