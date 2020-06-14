Apartment List
/
CA
/
los gatos
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

188 Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Los Gatos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,548
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,887
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
7 Units Available
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,261
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with plank wood flooring, updated cabinetry and plush carpeting. Community features a fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
203 Escobar Ave
203 Escobar Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1054 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
387 School Ct
387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2026 sqft
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
215 Nob Hill Way
215 Nob Hill Way, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2598 sqft
This stunning Los Gatos cul-de-sac home offers nearly 2,600 square feet with 5 full bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and impressive finishes throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3
120 Oak Rim Way, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1040 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
600 pennsylvania avenue
600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
864 sqft
Available 06/15/20 walk to beautiful downtown Los Gatos - Property Id: 297541 Spacious one bedroom, open floor plan, recently remolded, brand new wood flooring through out, dual pane windows, walk - in closet, additional closet in the master

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Almond Grove
1 Unit Available
208 Tait Ave
208 Tait Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
720 sqft
208 Tait Ave Available 07/01/20 Downtown Los Gatos, Almond Grove Cottage - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath 720 square foot single family home is located in the sought after Almond Grove Historical District.
Results within 1 mile of Los Gatos

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
18510 Beck Ave
18510 Beck Avenue, Monte Sereno, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6893 sqft
Stunning Monte Sereno Villa nestled right into the hillside of the Los Gatos Mountains. Located only a few minutes from downtown Los Gatos, this home has all the amenities needed for a luxurious lifestyle.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,950
3048 sqft
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Blossom Crest
1 Unit Available
5451 Blossom Acres Dr
5451 Blossom Acres Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1672 sqft
A beautiful home bordering Los Gatos in the highly sought after Alta Vista neighborhood with high rated schools. This home is single level with many upgrades and an open floor plan.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Shannon
1 Unit Available
16619 Marchmont DR
16619 Marchmont Drive, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
1950 sqft
A charming single family home located in a tranquil corner of Los Gatos. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farnam
1 Unit Available
2288 Shelley Avenue
2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1259 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Los Gatos
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Loma Linda
42 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,009
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,126
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Union
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Union
9 Units Available
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
950 sqft
A beautiful and comfortable development, this community offers an on-site pet park, gym and clubhouse. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans complete with quartz countertops, wood floors and large closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
The Old Quad
32 Units Available
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Blackford
107 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,700
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
30 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Campbell
16 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,677
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
City Guide for Los Gatos, CA

"With her floor of silken grasses, and her ceiling of oak and sycamore. Redwoods and weeping willow. Her creek trail. Footpath of a million steps. Her hand-blown glassy lake where on any simple day a small boat glides." (-Parthenia Hicks, "Song of Los Gatos")

Nestled near mountain ridges with the enormous economic engine of the Silicon Valley to the east and the even more enormous Pacific Ocean to the west, Los Gatos is a true gateway community. Tech trends of the future have a backdrop of ancient redwood groves and stunning natural vistas. The city name means the cats, in homage to the many cougars settlers found roaming the canyons. It was one of California's oldest communities before taking on the role of suburb. A near-perfect climate sees mild winters and warm summers that are rarely too hot.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Gatos? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Los Gatos, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Los Gatos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Los Gatos 1 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLos Gatos 3 BedroomsLos Gatos Accessible ApartmentsLos Gatos Apartments with Balcony
Los Gatos Apartments with GarageLos Gatos Apartments with GymLos Gatos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLos Gatos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLos Gatos Apartments with ParkingLos Gatos Apartments with Pool
Los Gatos Apartments with Washer-DryerLos Gatos Dog Friendly ApartmentsLos Gatos Furnished ApartmentsLos Gatos Pet Friendly PlacesLos Gatos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CA
Los Altos, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco