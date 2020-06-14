188 Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA with hardwood floors
"With her floor of silken grasses, and her ceiling of oak and sycamore. Redwoods and weeping willow. Her creek trail. Footpath of a million steps. Her hand-blown glassy lake where on any simple day a small boat glides." (-Parthenia Hicks, "Song of Los Gatos")
Nestled near mountain ridges with the enormous economic engine of the Silicon Valley to the east and the even more enormous Pacific Ocean to the west, Los Gatos is a true gateway community. Tech trends of the future have a backdrop of ancient redwood groves and stunning natural vistas. The city name means the cats, in homage to the many cougars settlers found roaming the canyons. It was one of California's oldest communities before taking on the role of suburb. A near-perfect climate sees mild winters and warm summers that are rarely too hot.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Los Gatos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.