accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
39 Accessible Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
8 Units Available
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,261
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with plank wood flooring, updated cabinetry and plush carpeting. Community features a fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Los Gatos
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Muir
12 Units Available
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
950 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
27 Units Available
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
1579 sqft
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle! Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Central Campbell
18 Units Available
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1034 sqft
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Glen
18 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Erikson
24 Units Available
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,498
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1088 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Doerr-Steindorf
1 Unit Available
1832 Alta Mira PL
1832 Alta Mira Pl, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
720 sqft
Quiet, very low density cul-de-sac location with plenty of street parking. Big front & rear yards with access from kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Millic-Phelps
1 Unit Available
1367 Phelps Ave
1367 Phelps Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1107 sqft
1367 Phelps Ave, #1 is a 3 Bed / 2.0 Bath, 1107 square foot Condo.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
50 Cleveland Avenue
50 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
450 sqft
50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4 San Jose, CA 95128 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
460 S. Buena Vista Avenue
460 South Buena Vista Avenue, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
460 S. Buena Vista Avenue, #6 San Jose, CA 95126 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot Apartment located in North San Jose. Pictures in this advertisement are representative.
Results within 10 miles of Los Gatos
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
19 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,345
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1030 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parkview
26 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakewood
30 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkview
22 Units Available
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,209
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,986
979 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ponderosa
24 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Washington
4 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,974
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,256
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everydale-Neimen
16 Units Available
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
