Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

420 Alberto Way

420 Alberto Way · (415) 565-1685
Location

420 Alberto Way, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Los Gatos Condo for Rent - Property Id: 315119

764 Square Feet- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Clean, Sunny, Quiet, and Elegant Condo
Surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping
Friendly neighbors and neighborhood
Within walking distance to downtown Los Gatos
Built-in gas fireplace
Modern appliances- Fisher Paykel Refrigerator
and Dishwasher
Whirlpool Microwave, Washer and Dryer
Well-maintained cafe-colored wood laminate flooring throughout kitchen, living room, and bedroom
Renovated Private outdoor patio and front garden
Renovated Bathroom with tub and ceramic white tile flooring
Access to Pool/Sauna
10 minutes to Netflix
240 Volt EV charger in parking space
$2800 a month includes water and condo fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/420-alberto-way-los-gatos-ca/315119
Property Id 315119

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Alberto Way have any available units?
420 Alberto Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Alberto Way have?
Some of 420 Alberto Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Alberto Way currently offering any rent specials?
420 Alberto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Alberto Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Alberto Way is pet friendly.
Does 420 Alberto Way offer parking?
Yes, 420 Alberto Way offers parking.
Does 420 Alberto Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Alberto Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Alberto Way have a pool?
Yes, 420 Alberto Way has a pool.
Does 420 Alberto Way have accessible units?
No, 420 Alberto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Alberto Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Alberto Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Alberto Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Alberto Way does not have units with air conditioning.
