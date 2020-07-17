Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Los Gatos Condo for Rent - Property Id: 315119
764 Square Feet- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Clean, Sunny, Quiet, and Elegant Condo
Surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping
Friendly neighbors and neighborhood
Within walking distance to downtown Los Gatos
Built-in gas fireplace
Modern appliances- Fisher Paykel Refrigerator
and Dishwasher
Whirlpool Microwave, Washer and Dryer
Well-maintained cafe-colored wood laminate flooring throughout kitchen, living room, and bedroom
Renovated Private outdoor patio and front garden
Renovated Bathroom with tub and ceramic white tile flooring
Access to Pool/Sauna
10 minutes to Netflix
240 Volt EV charger in parking space
$2800 a month includes water and condo fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/420-alberto-way-los-gatos-ca/315119
No Dogs Allowed
