Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool sauna cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Los Gatos Condo for Rent - Property Id: 315119



764 Square Feet- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Clean, Sunny, Quiet, and Elegant Condo

Surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping

Friendly neighbors and neighborhood

Within walking distance to downtown Los Gatos

Built-in gas fireplace

Modern appliances- Fisher Paykel Refrigerator

and Dishwasher

Whirlpool Microwave, Washer and Dryer

Well-maintained cafe-colored wood laminate flooring throughout kitchen, living room, and bedroom

Renovated Private outdoor patio and front garden

Renovated Bathroom with tub and ceramic white tile flooring

Access to Pool/Sauna

10 minutes to Netflix

240 Volt EV charger in parking space

$2800 a month includes water and condo fee

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/420-alberto-way-los-gatos-ca/315119

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5960509)