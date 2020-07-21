Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABEL ON 8/1/19/ Do not disturb occupants. Contact us via telephone first .Beautiful newly remodeled ranch house. If you like country living, you will love this house. Sitting on a ten acre neatly mulched lot. Perfect for a family with animals. Horses allowed (please call for details). Fully fenced in. Property has a horse fence and chainlink fence imbeded in horse fence so small animals will be safe roaming around. As far as raising a family with peace and quiet, with plenty of privacy, this is the best there is. We kept the rent affordable even after a huge expense in revamping the house. Can park up to four cars. Property has a huge newly built gazebo so you can have a wonderful outdoor experience every day. Everything in the house such as kitchen, bath, bedrooms, living room are brand new. We can build horse shelters if needed, call for details. Only fenced in area including the house is for rent. Tractor not included.

YOU MUST SEE THE HOUSE FROM THE OUTSIDE BEFORE CONTACTING US. PLEASE CONTACT 818.438-4900, LEAVE A DETAIL MESSAGE MENTION 'RED HOUSE'.



(RLNE4999468)