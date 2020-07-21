All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like Red House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
Red House
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:14 AM

Red House

22317 East Avenue O · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22317 East Avenue O, Los Angeles County, CA 93591

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABEL ON 8/1/19/ Do not disturb occupants. Contact us via telephone first .Beautiful newly remodeled ranch house. If you like country living, you will love this house. Sitting on a ten acre neatly mulched lot. Perfect for a family with animals. Horses allowed (please call for details). Fully fenced in. Property has a horse fence and chainlink fence imbeded in horse fence so small animals will be safe roaming around. As far as raising a family with peace and quiet, with plenty of privacy, this is the best there is. We kept the rent affordable even after a huge expense in revamping the house. Can park up to four cars. Property has a huge newly built gazebo so you can have a wonderful outdoor experience every day. Everything in the house such as kitchen, bath, bedrooms, living room are brand new. We can build horse shelters if needed, call for details. Only fenced in area including the house is for rent. Tractor not included.
YOU MUST SEE THE HOUSE FROM THE OUTSIDE BEFORE CONTACTING US. PLEASE CONTACT 818.438-4900, LEAVE A DETAIL MESSAGE MENTION 'RED HOUSE'.

(RLNE4999468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Red House have any available units?
Red House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does Red House have?
Some of Red House's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Red House currently offering any rent specials?
Red House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Red House pet-friendly?
Yes, Red House is pet friendly.
Does Red House offer parking?
Yes, Red House offers parking.
Does Red House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Red House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Red House have a pool?
No, Red House does not have a pool.
Does Red House have accessible units?
No, Red House does not have accessible units.
Does Red House have units with dishwashers?
No, Red House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Red House have units with air conditioning?
No, Red House does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr
Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons