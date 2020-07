Amenities

Beautiful Ranch Style house with lots of fruit trees and shade trees, 4 spacious Bedrooms 2 full Bathrooms, HUGE family room and computer room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets, master with walking closet and separate tub and shower. Tenant pays for Electricity and gas, Elementary school about a block away. Must commit to a 1 year lease, show proof of income, credit, background ck and no evictions will be accepted.