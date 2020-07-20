All apartments in Los Angeles County
28640 PIETRO Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 4:06 AM

28640 PIETRO Drive

28640 Pietro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28640 Pietro Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful townhome by Lennar in Valencia West Creek community with lots upgrades & view! Private off street entrance leads you into bright & spacious living/family room w/ large windows. Or you can drive right into the attached, side by side, 2 car garage with direct access into the unit. Open kitchen offers granite counters, refrigerator, and maple cabinets. Large master bedroom offers incredible view, walk in closet, and master bath has corner shower, separate soaking tub and dual vanity. Other notable features are: Closet doors are mirrored, recessed lights, prewired highspeed internet access and security system, washer/dryer included, front porch with view, and hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Now about the community center you will enjoy: pool, spa, club house, basketball court, play ground and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28640 PIETRO Drive have any available units?
28640 PIETRO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28640 PIETRO Drive have?
Some of 28640 PIETRO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28640 PIETRO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28640 PIETRO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28640 PIETRO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28640 PIETRO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28640 PIETRO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28640 PIETRO Drive offers parking.
Does 28640 PIETRO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28640 PIETRO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28640 PIETRO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28640 PIETRO Drive has a pool.
Does 28640 PIETRO Drive have accessible units?
No, 28640 PIETRO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28640 PIETRO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28640 PIETRO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28640 PIETRO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28640 PIETRO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
