28640 PIETRO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

Beautiful townhome by Lennar in Valencia West Creek community with lots upgrades & view! Private off street entrance leads you into bright & spacious living/family room w/ large windows. Or you can drive right into the attached, side by side, 2 car garage with direct access into the unit. Open kitchen offers granite counters, refrigerator, and maple cabinets. Large master bedroom offers incredible view, walk in closet, and master bath has corner shower, separate soaking tub and dual vanity. Other notable features are: Closet doors are mirrored, recessed lights, prewired highspeed internet access and security system, washer/dryer included, front porch with view, and hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Now about the community center you will enjoy: pool, spa, club house, basketball court, play ground and park.