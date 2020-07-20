Amenities
28541 Vista del Rio Dr Available 06/01/20 West Creek Homes 4 beds, 3 baths+office/den room - Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in the desirable West Creek Homes where you will find easy access to an award winning school, 3 community pools/spa, parks/picnic area, bike/walking trails, and a large playground, all inside the community! This Gorgeous 2,418 sqft 2-story home comes with 4 bedrooms+ 3 full-baths+den/loft ( 1 bed+ bath and office room located downstairs ). Nice size master suite w/large his/her walk in closet. Entertain your guests with this amazing kitchen that comes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances ( refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) walk in pantry. Large floorplan opens to both family room with a cozy fireplace and the dining area with lots of windows and recess lighting, easy access to the backyard with a built-in sink station. This home features attached 2 car garage with an additional parking space on the side of the house, large laundry room, tank-less water heater, solar panels that will save you money each month. Monthly rent include HOA dues. Small pets are welcomed with additional pet deposit. Move-in costs include first month's rent and security deposit (one month's rent). MINIMUM OF ONE YEAR LEASE. Application fee of $42.00 per applicant. To schedule a viewing appointment, call (661) 367-8280 or (818) 471-4272 or visit valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS - NO TRESPASSING
(RLNE4591998)