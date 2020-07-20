Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

28541 Vista del Rio Dr Available 06/01/20 West Creek Homes 4 beds, 3 baths+office/den room - Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in the desirable West Creek Homes where you will find easy access to an award winning school, 3 community pools/spa, parks/picnic area, bike/walking trails, and a large playground, all inside the community! This Gorgeous 2,418 sqft 2-story home comes with 4 bedrooms+ 3 full-baths+den/loft ( 1 bed+ bath and office room located downstairs ). Nice size master suite w/large his/her walk in closet. Entertain your guests with this amazing kitchen that comes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances ( refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) walk in pantry. Large floorplan opens to both family room with a cozy fireplace and the dining area with lots of windows and recess lighting, easy access to the backyard with a built-in sink station. This home features attached 2 car garage with an additional parking space on the side of the house, large laundry room, tank-less water heater, solar panels that will save you money each month. Monthly rent include HOA dues. Small pets are welcomed with additional pet deposit. Move-in costs include first month's rent and security deposit (one month's rent). MINIMUM OF ONE YEAR LEASE. Application fee of $42.00 per applicant. To schedule a viewing appointment, call (661) 367-8280 or (818) 471-4272 or visit valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS - NO TRESPASSING



