Los Angeles County, CA
28541 Vista del Rio Dr
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

28541 Vista del Rio Dr

28541 Vista Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28541 Vista Del Rio Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
28541 Vista del Rio Dr Available 06/01/20 West Creek Homes 4 beds, 3 baths+office/den room - Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in the desirable West Creek Homes where you will find easy access to an award winning school, 3 community pools/spa, parks/picnic area, bike/walking trails, and a large playground, all inside the community! This Gorgeous 2,418 sqft 2-story home comes with 4 bedrooms+ 3 full-baths+den/loft ( 1 bed+ bath and office room located downstairs ). Nice size master suite w/large his/her walk in closet. Entertain your guests with this amazing kitchen that comes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances ( refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) walk in pantry. Large floorplan opens to both family room with a cozy fireplace and the dining area with lots of windows and recess lighting, easy access to the backyard with a built-in sink station. This home features attached 2 car garage with an additional parking space on the side of the house, large laundry room, tank-less water heater, solar panels that will save you money each month. Monthly rent include HOA dues. Small pets are welcomed with additional pet deposit. Move-in costs include first month's rent and security deposit (one month's rent). MINIMUM OF ONE YEAR LEASE. Application fee of $42.00 per applicant. To schedule a viewing appointment, call (661) 367-8280 or (818) 471-4272 or visit valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS - NO TRESPASSING

(RLNE4591998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28541 Vista del Rio Dr have any available units?
28541 Vista del Rio Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28541 Vista del Rio Dr have?
Some of 28541 Vista del Rio Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28541 Vista del Rio Dr currently offering any rent specials?
28541 Vista del Rio Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28541 Vista del Rio Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 28541 Vista del Rio Dr is pet friendly.
Does 28541 Vista del Rio Dr offer parking?
Yes, 28541 Vista del Rio Dr offers parking.
Does 28541 Vista del Rio Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28541 Vista del Rio Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28541 Vista del Rio Dr have a pool?
Yes, 28541 Vista del Rio Dr has a pool.
Does 28541 Vista del Rio Dr have accessible units?
No, 28541 Vista del Rio Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 28541 Vista del Rio Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28541 Vista del Rio Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 28541 Vista del Rio Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 28541 Vista del Rio Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
