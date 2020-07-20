All apartments in Los Angeles County
24573 PIUMA Road

24573 Piuma Road · No Longer Available
Location

24573 Piuma Road, Los Angeles County, CA 90265

Amenities

putting green
new construction
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
media room
new construction
This unbelievable Malibu Private Estate has over 8+ acres with panoramic ocean and canyon views. Featuring 7 bedrooms & six bathrooms, a guest wing with separate entrance, a media room with a full bar, and an office. The resort-style backyard is a dream, perfect for entertaining. This home offers a huge flat yard, outdoor kitchen, newly constructed swimming pool, jacuzzi and a putting green. This property is very private, located at the end of a gated secluded road with hiking trails, and roads for off-road vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

