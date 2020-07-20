24573 PIUMA Road

Amenities

This unbelievable Malibu Private Estate has over 8+ acres with panoramic ocean and canyon views. Featuring 7 bedrooms & six bathrooms, a guest wing with separate entrance, a media room with a full bar, and an office. The resort-style backyard is a dream, perfect for entertaining. This home offers a huge flat yard, outdoor kitchen, newly constructed swimming pool, jacuzzi and a putting green. This property is very private, located at the end of a gated secluded road with hiking trails, and roads for off-road vehicles.