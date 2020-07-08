21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

The Malibu lifestyle can be yours in this stunning two-story home minutes from the Pacific Coast Highway. Enjoy incredible mountain and ocean views from one of two wraparound balconies. Three stories of move-in ready living space. Lower level features a bonus room (possible 4th bedroom or study/office) and utility room with access to carport. Master suite on top level with wraparound balcony and additional family room with windows. Sitting on just over a 70,000 square foot lot there is ample opportunity. With natural light flooding the entire home and ample living space this is picturesque Malibu living mere minutes from restaurants cafes the beach and amenities.