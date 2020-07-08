All apartments in Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County, CA
21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive
21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive

21733 Castlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21733 Castlewood Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 90265

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
The Malibu lifestyle can be yours in this stunning two-story home minutes from the Pacific Coast Highway. Enjoy incredible mountain and ocean views from one of two wraparound balconies. Three stories of move-in ready living space. Lower level features a bonus room (possible 4th bedroom or study/office) and utility room with access to carport. Master suite on top level with wraparound balcony and additional family room with windows. Sitting on just over a 70,000 square foot lot there is ample opportunity. With natural light flooding the entire home and ample living space this is picturesque Malibu living mere minutes from restaurants cafes the beach and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive have any available units?
21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21733 CASTLEWOOD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
