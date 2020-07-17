2031 AVE N OXFORD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enchanting Spanish resort-like villa in the heart of Los Feliz. One of LA's finest examples of authentic 1920s architecture. Built in 1922 by architect Carleton Winslow, this walled and gated property is reminiscent of the beauty of a bygone era. Authentic details and timeless finishes seamlessly woven in with all the modern conveniences, open floor plan, chef's kitchen, large scale windows which flood the rooms with natural light, lavish grounds, high ceilings, 2 fireplaces inside, breath taking city views and much more. The interior spaces open to terraces with views from downtown to the ocean. Oversized lot consists of gardens, exquisite hardscape, koi pond, and several water features. A long private driveway leads to the detached two car garage. A true "Celebrity" retreat. California indoor/outdoor living at its best! This villa must be experienced to appreciate.