Los Angeles County, CA
2031 AVE N OXFORD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

2031 AVE N OXFORD

2031 West Avenue N · (310) 617-6462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2031 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 6396 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enchanting Spanish resort-like villa in the heart of Los Feliz. One of LA's finest examples of authentic 1920s architecture. Built in 1922 by architect Carleton Winslow, this walled and gated property is reminiscent of the beauty of a bygone era. Authentic details and timeless finishes seamlessly woven in with all the modern conveniences, open floor plan, chef's kitchen, large scale windows which flood the rooms with natural light, lavish grounds, high ceilings, 2 fireplaces inside, breath taking city views and much more. The interior spaces open to terraces with views from downtown to the ocean. Oversized lot consists of gardens, exquisite hardscape, koi pond, and several water features. A long private driveway leads to the detached two car garage. A true "Celebrity" retreat. California indoor/outdoor living at its best! This villa must be experienced to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 AVE N OXFORD have any available units?
2031 AVE N OXFORD has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2031 AVE N OXFORD have?
Some of 2031 AVE N OXFORD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 AVE N OXFORD currently offering any rent specials?
2031 AVE N OXFORD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 AVE N OXFORD pet-friendly?
No, 2031 AVE N OXFORD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 2031 AVE N OXFORD offer parking?
Yes, 2031 AVE N OXFORD offers parking.
Does 2031 AVE N OXFORD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 AVE N OXFORD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 AVE N OXFORD have a pool?
No, 2031 AVE N OXFORD does not have a pool.
Does 2031 AVE N OXFORD have accessible units?
No, 2031 AVE N OXFORD does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 AVE N OXFORD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 AVE N OXFORD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 AVE N OXFORD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 AVE N OXFORD does not have units with air conditioning.
