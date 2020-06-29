19328 Opal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Move in ready home in the Mariposa Townhome community available for lease! Boasting the largest floor plan in the community. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths all upstairs and a guest bathroom located downstairs. Master bathroom features a double vanity sink, shower and tub. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The spacious kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, custom backsplash and stainless-steel appliances with plenty of storage for all your cooking needs. Large family room leads to the nice size private patio. Dual pane windows and plantation shutters throughout. Also included are the washer and dryer.

This home offers 2-car direct access side-by-side garage with plenty of room for

storage. The community includes pool, spa and kids’ playground. Nearby shopping at New Skyline Ranch Plaza.