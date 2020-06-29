All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 19328 Opal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
19328 Opal Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

19328 Opal Lane

19328 Opal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19328 Opal Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 91350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Move in ready home in the Mariposa Townhome community available for lease! Boasting the largest floor plan in the community. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths all upstairs and a guest bathroom located downstairs. Master bathroom features a double vanity sink, shower and tub. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The spacious kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, custom backsplash and stainless-steel appliances with plenty of storage for all your cooking needs. Large family room leads to the nice size private patio. Dual pane windows and plantation shutters throughout. Also included are the washer and dryer.
This home offers 2-car direct access side-by-side garage with plenty of room for
storage. The community includes pool, spa and kids’ playground. Nearby shopping at New Skyline Ranch Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19328 Opal Lane have any available units?
19328 Opal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 19328 Opal Lane have?
Some of 19328 Opal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19328 Opal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19328 Opal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19328 Opal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19328 Opal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 19328 Opal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19328 Opal Lane offers parking.
Does 19328 Opal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19328 Opal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19328 Opal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19328 Opal Lane has a pool.
Does 19328 Opal Lane have accessible units?
No, 19328 Opal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19328 Opal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19328 Opal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19328 Opal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19328 Opal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 BedroomsLos Angeles County 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons