1616 AVE N LA BREA
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:49 AM

1616 AVE N LA BREA

1616 West Avenue N · (310) 909-6008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$3,150

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
1 FREE MONTH INCLUDED ON A NEW LEASE" Welcome to The Lofts on La Brea. Built in 2015, this unit has massive floor to ceiling windows, top of the line stainless steel appliances, Italian porcelain flooring, in unit washer/dryer, custom Caesar Stone counter tops, and outdoor space. The Lofts On La Brea community features amenities such as a rooftop deck with unobstructed views, a BBQ, Gym, Business Center, and Resident Lounge. Located minutes from Runyon Canyon, steps Hollywood Boulevard and a short distance from Sunset Strip, The Lofts on La Brea has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 AVE N LA BREA have any available units?
1616 AVE N LA BREA has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1616 AVE N LA BREA have?
Some of 1616 AVE N LA BREA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 AVE N LA BREA currently offering any rent specials?
1616 AVE N LA BREA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 AVE N LA BREA pet-friendly?
No, 1616 AVE N LA BREA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1616 AVE N LA BREA offer parking?
No, 1616 AVE N LA BREA does not offer parking.
Does 1616 AVE N LA BREA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 AVE N LA BREA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 AVE N LA BREA have a pool?
No, 1616 AVE N LA BREA does not have a pool.
Does 1616 AVE N LA BREA have accessible units?
No, 1616 AVE N LA BREA does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 AVE N LA BREA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 AVE N LA BREA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 AVE N LA BREA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 AVE N LA BREA does not have units with air conditioning.
