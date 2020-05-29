1616 AVE N LA BREA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel gym clubhouse business center

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym bbq/grill

1 FREE MONTH INCLUDED ON A NEW LEASE" Welcome to The Lofts on La Brea. Built in 2015, this unit has massive floor to ceiling windows, top of the line stainless steel appliances, Italian porcelain flooring, in unit washer/dryer, custom Caesar Stone counter tops, and outdoor space. The Lofts On La Brea community features amenities such as a rooftop deck with unobstructed views, a BBQ, Gym, Business Center, and Resident Lounge. Located minutes from Runyon Canyon, steps Hollywood Boulevard and a short distance from Sunset Strip, The Lofts on La Brea has it all.