1018 W. Rose Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1018 W. Rose Circle

1018 West Rose Circle · (650) 815-8588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1018 West Rose Circle, Los Altos, CA 94024
Central Los Altos

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
GREAT central Los Altos locations: quick connection to 280 or 85, close to shopping, walk to Blach school, updated! - Super nice home, with updated kitchen, gas range, and loads of storage and counter space. Get EVERYONE involved in cooking!!
3 nice size bedrooms, fabulous master suite with spa like bathroom!
Family room off kitchen, features a fireplace and has sliders to the backyard.
Central Air Conditioning for summer comfort.
Full laundry room inside the house.
Excellent Los Altos school district: Oak elementary, Blach middle and Mountain View High. Tenant to verify availability.
Weekly gardening service paid by owner.
Please: no pets, no smoking.
Call Teri Berwick (BRE: 01705674) at 650 815 8588 for an appointment to view. Professionally managed by Summerhill Property Management, Inc. (BRE: 01523660)
Looking for credit above 700 (or zero) and income at least 2 1/2 times the rent.

(RLNE4798528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 W. Rose Circle have any available units?
1018 W. Rose Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Altos, CA.
What amenities does 1018 W. Rose Circle have?
Some of 1018 W. Rose Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 W. Rose Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1018 W. Rose Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 W. Rose Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1018 W. Rose Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Altos.
Does 1018 W. Rose Circle offer parking?
No, 1018 W. Rose Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1018 W. Rose Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 W. Rose Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 W. Rose Circle have a pool?
No, 1018 W. Rose Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1018 W. Rose Circle have accessible units?
No, 1018 W. Rose Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 W. Rose Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 W. Rose Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 W. Rose Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1018 W. Rose Circle has units with air conditioning.
