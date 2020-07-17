1018 W. Rose Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning hot tub fireplace range

GREAT central Los Altos locations: quick connection to 280 or 85, close to shopping, walk to Blach school, updated! - Super nice home, with updated kitchen, gas range, and loads of storage and counter space. Get EVERYONE involved in cooking!!

3 nice size bedrooms, fabulous master suite with spa like bathroom!

Family room off kitchen, features a fireplace and has sliders to the backyard.

Central Air Conditioning for summer comfort.

Full laundry room inside the house.

Excellent Los Altos school district: Oak elementary, Blach middle and Mountain View High. Tenant to verify availability.

Weekly gardening service paid by owner.

Please: no pets, no smoking.

Call Teri Berwick (BRE: 01705674) at 650 815 8588 for an appointment to view. Professionally managed by Summerhill Property Management, Inc. (BRE: 01523660)

Looking for credit above 700 (or zero) and income at least 2 1/2 times the rent.



(RLNE4798528)