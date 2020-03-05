All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 5032 Antietam Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
5032 Antietam Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

5032 Antietam Avenue

5032 Antietam Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5032 Antietam Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
New Dutch Haven

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate 4 Bedroom Los Alamitos Home For Rent! - This is a charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Los Alamitos home for rent. Located in a super quiet and safe neighborhood, near Costco, shopping centers, and Los Alamitos High School. Ready for move in ASAP!

Features:

-4 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-1425 Square feet of living space
-Attached 2 car garage with direct access
-Washer/dryer hookups in garage
-Large backyard with orange tree
-Remodeled kitchen with gas stove, wall oven, dishwasher, granite countertops, large and spacious, stainless steel sink
-No carpet, laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout
-Brand new tile in kitchen and dining room
-Brand new paint paint throughout
-Fireplace in living room
-Large master bedroom with tons of closet space and mirrored closet doors
-Ceiling fans in every room
-Brand new roof
-Brand new electrical service panel
-Very quiet and safe neighborhood
-Los Alamitos School District
-1 small dog okay with $500 pet deposit

*Gardening included in the rent

To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5595468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Antietam Avenue have any available units?
5032 Antietam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 5032 Antietam Avenue have?
Some of 5032 Antietam Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Antietam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Antietam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Antietam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 Antietam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5032 Antietam Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5032 Antietam Avenue offers parking.
Does 5032 Antietam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Antietam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Antietam Avenue have a pool?
No, 5032 Antietam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Antietam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5032 Antietam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Antietam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5032 Antietam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Antietam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Antietam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Los Alamitos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Alamitos 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Los Alamitos Apartments with GaragesLos Alamitos Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Los Alamitos Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEast San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CALaguna Woods, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine