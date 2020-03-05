5032 Antietam Avenue

Amenities
Immaculate 4 Bedroom Los Alamitos Home For Rent! - This is a charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Los Alamitos home for rent. Located in a super quiet and safe neighborhood, near Costco, shopping centers, and Los Alamitos High School. Ready for move in ASAP!
Features:
-4 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-1425 Square feet of living space
-Attached 2 car garage with direct access
-Washer/dryer hookups in garage
-Large backyard with orange tree
-Remodeled kitchen with gas stove, wall oven, dishwasher, granite countertops, large and spacious, stainless steel sink
-No carpet, laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout
-Brand new tile in kitchen and dining room
-Brand new paint paint throughout
-Fireplace in living room
-Large master bedroom with tons of closet space and mirrored closet doors
-Ceiling fans in every room
-Brand new roof
-Brand new electrical service panel
-Very quiet and safe neighborhood
-Los Alamitos School District
-1 small dog okay with $500 pet deposit
*Gardening included in the rent
To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5595468)