5032 Antietam Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate 4 Bedroom Los Alamitos Home For Rent! - This is a charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Los Alamitos home for rent. Located in a super quiet and safe neighborhood, near Costco, shopping centers, and Los Alamitos High School. Ready for move in ASAP!



Features:



-4 Bedrooms

-2 Bathrooms

-1425 Square feet of living space

-Attached 2 car garage with direct access

-Washer/dryer hookups in garage

-Large backyard with orange tree

-Remodeled kitchen with gas stove, wall oven, dishwasher, granite countertops, large and spacious, stainless steel sink

-No carpet, laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout

-Brand new tile in kitchen and dining room

-Brand new paint paint throughout

-Fireplace in living room

-Large master bedroom with tons of closet space and mirrored closet doors

-Ceiling fans in every room

-Brand new roof

-Brand new electrical service panel

-Very quiet and safe neighborhood

-Los Alamitos School District

-1 small dog okay with $500 pet deposit



*Gardening included in the rent



To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5595468)