Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Los Alamitos location! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with an in-suite Master Bedroom. Upstairs spacious unit with no one below. Newly installed laminate flooring, fresh paint, new oven/range, new window covering. One car garage with a tandem parking in front of the garage. Shared laundry room located just below the unit.