Los Alamitos, CA
4272 Green Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:46 PM

4272 Green Avenue

4272 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4272 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 bath front house has been completely remodeled throughout & has no shared walls with the neighboring back house.The kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counters, stove & dishwasher. This gourmet kitchen opens up to a bright living-room. Travertine tile flooring throughout most of the house.House includes a private yard, laundry hookups, 1 parking space in the shared garage and 1 additional parking space. No shared walls.The owner pays for the gardening but the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. The water bill and trash bill are prorated between the two tenants.Small pet may be considered with $35 per month pet rent.*Square footage is estimated*Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 12/1/19 Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4272 Green Avenue have any available units?
4272 Green Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 4272 Green Avenue have?
Some of 4272 Green Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4272 Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4272 Green Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4272 Green Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4272 Green Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4272 Green Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4272 Green Avenue offers parking.
Does 4272 Green Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4272 Green Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4272 Green Avenue have a pool?
No, 4272 Green Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4272 Green Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4272 Green Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4272 Green Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4272 Green Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4272 Green Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4272 Green Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

