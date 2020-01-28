4272 Green Avenue

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath front house has been completely remodeled throughout & has no shared walls with the neighboring back house.The kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counters, stove & dishwasher. This gourmet kitchen opens up to a bright living-room. Travertine tile flooring throughout most of the house.House includes a private yard, laundry hookups, 1 parking space in the shared garage and 1 additional parking space. No shared walls.The owner pays for the gardening but the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. The water bill and trash bill are prorated between the two tenants.Small pet may be considered with $35 per month pet rent.*Square footage is estimated*Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 12/1/19 Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.