Los Alamitos, CA
4214 Green Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

4214 Green Ave

4214 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4214 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Townhome. Great location & Schools! - Property Id: 220444

*MUST SEE* Beautiful attached townhome in highly regarded Los Alamitos school district.
1st Level- Open floor plan with high ceilings includes an inviting living room, dining area, kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, fireplace, half bath and patio. Kitchen has direct access to a spacious 2car garage with plenty of storage space.
2nd Level- New dark wood flooring throughout. Large master bedroom,walk in closet, gracious master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub & separate shower. The bonus area/loft is perfect for an office or family room. Two more ample sized bedrooms with mirrored closets. A full bath & laundry room with washer/dryer completes this floor. All bedrooms have light ceiling fans.
**Solar Panel system is a plus!!** Saves on electricity bills!

Available 3/1/20. For rent by property owner. Owner currently lives in property but can schedule viewing with flexibility. Require credit check, credit score 680+, W2, Paystubs.
NO SMOKING. Prefer NO PETS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220444
Property Id 220444

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5531202)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

