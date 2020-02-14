4214 Green Ave

Amenities
Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Townhome. Great location & Schools! - Property Id: 220444
*MUST SEE* Beautiful attached townhome in highly regarded Los Alamitos school district.
1st Level- Open floor plan with high ceilings includes an inviting living room, dining area, kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, fireplace, half bath and patio. Kitchen has direct access to a spacious 2car garage with plenty of storage space.
2nd Level- New dark wood flooring throughout. Large master bedroom,walk in closet, gracious master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub & separate shower. The bonus area/loft is perfect for an office or family room. Two more ample sized bedrooms with mirrored closets. A full bath & laundry room with washer/dryer completes this floor. All bedrooms have light ceiling fans.
**Solar Panel system is a plus!!** Saves on electricity bills!
Available 3/1/20. For rent by property owner. Owner currently lives in property but can schedule viewing with flexibility. Require credit check, credit score 680+, W2, Paystubs.
NO SMOKING. Prefer NO PETS.
