4214 Green Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Townhome. Great location & Schools! - Property Id: 220444



*MUST SEE* Beautiful attached townhome in highly regarded Los Alamitos school district.

1st Level- Open floor plan with high ceilings includes an inviting living room, dining area, kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, fireplace, half bath and patio. Kitchen has direct access to a spacious 2car garage with plenty of storage space.

2nd Level- New dark wood flooring throughout. Large master bedroom,walk in closet, gracious master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub & separate shower. The bonus area/loft is perfect for an office or family room. Two more ample sized bedrooms with mirrored closets. A full bath & laundry room with washer/dryer completes this floor. All bedrooms have light ceiling fans.

**Solar Panel system is a plus!!** Saves on electricity bills!



Available 3/1/20. For rent by property owner. Owner currently lives in property but can schedule viewing with flexibility. Require credit check, credit score 680+, W2, Paystubs.

NO SMOKING. Prefer NO PETS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220444

Property Id 220444



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5531202)