3880 Howard Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Incredible 3 story Townhouse. 2 Bedroom, 2 ½ bathrooms. Master bedroom suite. Wall length his & hers closets. Mirror Closets doors, vaulted ceilings. 2nd bedrooms upstairs with large closet and access to bathroom. Living room with Gas fireplace, small patio, balcony. Kitchen with built in appliances. Stove / Oven, dishwasher, microwave, trash compactor, basic refrigerator provided. Half bathroom on 2nd floor with living room & dining area. Central Heating. Laundry room in garage, washer & dryer provided. All new paint, cream colored Berber carpets. Very small complex. End unit with 1 common wall. 3 story design. Garage and laundry on 1st floor. Living room, kitchen & dining room on 2nd, with bedrooms on 3rd floor. Very small pet will be considered. Tenant pays all utilities.