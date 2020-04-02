All apartments in Los Alamitos
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
3880 Howard Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:56 PM

3880 Howard Avenue

3880 Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3880 Howard Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
No Open House / Appointment only showings
Call Kenny 562-477-1489
Incredible 3 story Townhouse. 2 Bedroom, 2 ½ bathrooms. Master bedroom suite. Wall length his & hers closets. Mirror Closets doors, vaulted ceilings. 2nd bedrooms upstairs with large closet and access to bathroom. Living room with Gas fireplace, small patio, balcony. Kitchen with built in appliances. Stove / Oven, dishwasher, microwave, trash compactor, basic refrigerator provided. Half bathroom on 2nd floor with living room & dining area. Central Heating. Laundry room in garage, washer & dryer provided. All new paint, cream colored Berber carpets. Very small complex. End unit with 1 common wall. 3 story design. Garage and laundry on 1st floor. Living room, kitchen & dining room on 2nd, with bedrooms on 3rd floor. Very small pet will be considered. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

