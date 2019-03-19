3821 Green Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are proudly offering for rent this large 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the City of Los Alamitos. The apartment is approximately 1000 square feet with 2 bathrooms, new two-tone paint, wall a/c, stove, dishwasher, tile kitchen countertops, 1 car garage, onsite laundry room and large closets. The apartment has new vinyl plank flooring throughout the whole apartment. The owner pays for the water/trash. The city of Los Alamitos is conveniently located near the 605, 405, 22, and 91 freeways in North Orange County, and is only about 3 miles from the nearest beach.



For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:

http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.