Los Alamitos, CA
3821 Green Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3821 Green Avenue

3821 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Amenities

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are proudly offering for rent this large 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the City of Los Alamitos. The apartment is approximately 1000 square feet with 2 bathrooms, new two-tone paint, wall a/c, stove, dishwasher, tile kitchen countertops, 1 car garage, onsite laundry room and large closets. The apartment has new vinyl plank flooring throughout the whole apartment. The owner pays for the water/trash. The city of Los Alamitos is conveniently located near the 605, 405, 22, and 91 freeways in North Orange County, and is only about 3 miles from the nearest beach.

http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Green Avenue have any available units?
3821 Green Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 3821 Green Avenue have?
Some of 3821 Green Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Green Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Green Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Green Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Green Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Green Avenue offers parking.
Does 3821 Green Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Green Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Green Avenue have a pool?
No, 3821 Green Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Green Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3821 Green Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Green Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Green Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 Green Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3821 Green Avenue has units with air conditioning.
