3639 Howard Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are proudly offering for rent this 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the city of Los Alamitos. The apartment is approximately 900 square feet with 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, wall air conditioner, dishwasher, stove, microwave, 2 Car Garage. The apartment has granite countertops in the kitchen, tile kitchen and bathroom flooring, laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and dining room area, and new vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet. This is a great upstairs apartment with ceiling fans and wall air conditioners. The city of Los Alamitos is conveniently located near the 605, 405, 22, and 91 freeways in North Orange County, and is only about 3 miles from the nearest beach.



For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:

http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.