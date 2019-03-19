All apartments in Los Alamitos
3639 Howard Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3639 Howard Avenue

3639 Howard Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3639 Howard Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Apartment Row

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are proudly offering for rent this 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the city of Los Alamitos. The apartment is approximately 900 square feet with 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, wall air conditioner, dishwasher, stove, microwave, 2 Car Garage. The apartment has granite countertops in the kitchen, tile kitchen and bathroom flooring, laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and dining room area, and new vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet. This is a great upstairs apartment with ceiling fans and wall air conditioners. The city of Los Alamitos is conveniently located near the 605, 405, 22, and 91 freeways in North Orange County, and is only about 3 miles from the nearest beach.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Howard Avenue have any available units?
3639 Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 3639 Howard Avenue have?
Some of 3639 Howard Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3639 Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Howard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 Howard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3639 Howard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3639 Howard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3639 Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 3639 Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3639 Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3639 Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3639 Howard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3639 Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3639 Howard Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

