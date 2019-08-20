All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

2913 Claremore Lane

2913 Claremore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Claremore Lane, Los Alamitos, CA 90815
The Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION , LOCATION, LOCATION Rare found townhouse located in the Bungalow community that is on the market for lease. Walking distance to El Dorado Regional Park, minutes to freeway 605, schools and shopping. The well maintained unit includes 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 balconies and two car garage attached. Brand new painting throughout the whole unit and garage. The new wood floor installed throughout. Granite counter top was also installed recently. Washer , dryer and refrigerator and HOA included in the lease. This unit won't last...MUST SEE, MUST SEE AND MUST SEE. Showing call listing agent for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

