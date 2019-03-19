10784 Pine St

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex in Los Alamitos! This newly renovated duplex in the Los Alamitos neighborhood has an open concept floor plan which allows for a lot of natural lighting! This three bedroom, two bathroom home features a separate laundry room downstairs, fully renovated kitchen, and laminate floors. With this home, there is also a large shared backyard with grass, and a gated front entrance. The home also features a lot of storage space, and each room has a unique layout with large closets. The large master bedroom is situated on the first floor, while the two additional bedrooms are on the second. Includes a one car detached garage, with additional parking available. Central A/C throughout. Close to parks, schools, shopping centers, dining, and Los Alamitos Hospital. Sorry, no pets. Gardener included.