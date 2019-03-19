All apartments in Los Alamitos
10784 Pine St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10784 Pine St

10784 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

10784 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Los Alamitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Description

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex in Los Alamitos! This newly renovated duplex in the Los Alamitos neighborhood has an open concept floor plan which allows for a lot of natural lighting! This three bedroom, two bathroom home features a separate laundry room downstairs, fully renovated kitchen, and laminate floors. With this home, there is also a large shared backyard with grass, and a gated front entrance. The home also features a lot of storage space, and each room has a unique layout with large closets. The large master bedroom is situated on the first floor, while the two additional bedrooms are on the second. Includes a one car detached garage, with additional parking available. Central A/C throughout. Close to parks, schools, shopping centers, dining, and Los Alamitos Hospital. Sorry, no pets. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

